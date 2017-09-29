Columbia Gas, German Village reach agreement on gas meters

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbia Gas and the German Village Society have now reached an agreement regarding gas meters in the historic neighborhood.

The utility will determine the safest location for the meters–preferably behind buildings–with the help of customers. Columbia Gas will also paint the meters and provide landscape to maintain the overall look of German Village.

Earlier this year, the society filed a formal complaint with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, saying that having gas meters visible from public thoroughfares would be in violation of preservation standards.

