Columbus police searching for suspect after shooting at apartment complex

By Published: Updated:

GROVEPORT (WCMH) – Columbus police searched a wooded area in the southeast side of the city Friday morning, looking for the suspect in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Columbus police said they responded to the Winchester Park Apartments on Overhill Way at 8:16am. According to police dispatchers, a man with two gunshot wounds to his upper body was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police on the scene said the man was stable and that he was shot while he was outside near the trash area at the complex.

Police said they did not know whether the victim lived at the apartment complex.

Police said they have received a few differing descriptions of the suspect and as a result, they are not releasing information about what he is believed to be wearing.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s