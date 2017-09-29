Columbus police searching for suspect after shooting at apartment complex

GROVEPORT (WCMH) – Columbus police searched a wooded area in the southeast side of the city Friday morning, looking for the suspect in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Columbus police said they responded to the Winchester Park Apartments on Overhill Way at 8:16am. According to police dispatchers, a man with two gunshot wounds to his upper body was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police on the scene said the man was stable and that he was shot while he was outside near the trash area at the complex.

Police said they did not know whether the victim lived at the apartment complex.

Police said they have received a few differing descriptions of the suspect and as a result, they are not releasing information about what he is believed to be wearing.