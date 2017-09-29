Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigns amid criticism of his travel on private planes

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2017 file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary-designate, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga. pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigns amid criticism of his travel on private planes.

The White House says President Donald Trump accepted Price’s resignation and intends to designate Don J. Wright of Virginia to serve as acting secretary. According to the White House, Wright is currently the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health and Director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

Price said he’s paying out of his own pocket nearly $52,000 to cover the cost of his travel on charter flights taken for government business.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has launched a wide-ranging investigation into travel by Price as well as other Trump political appointees.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s