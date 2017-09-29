WASHINGTON (AP) — Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigns amid criticism of his travel on private planes.

The White House says President Donald Trump accepted Price’s resignation and intends to designate Don J. Wright of Virginia to serve as acting secretary. According to the White House, Wright is currently the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health and Director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

Price said he’s paying out of his own pocket nearly $52,000 to cover the cost of his travel on charter flights taken for government business.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has launched a wide-ranging investigation into travel by Price as well as other Trump political appointees.

