Legal Tip of the Week | 9/29/2017

(NBC4law.com) — A common question often asked is what should you do when you’ve been involved in a motor vehicle accident.

First, you should make sure that no one has been injured. If someone has been injured you should contact 911 and encourage them to seek medical treatment immediately.

Also, it is important to contact the police. You want the police to arrive at the scene and conduct an investigation. A lot of times when you are involved in an accident and it is not your fault, people will claim that it is your fault. A police officer at the accident scene can document everything, take witness statements, and then assess who was at fault.

After leaving an accident scene, if you decided to not seek medical attention but then start to not feel very good, seek medical attention right away. Don’t wait. It is important for you to take care of your health.

After you have done those steps, you will want to contact an attorney. This is a difficult and confusing process when you have been involved in a motor vehicle accident. Not only do you have to get your vehicle repaired, but you have to make sure that your medical bills are being taken care of. Contacting an attorney will assist and guide you through the process so you can focus on the more important things which is getting better.

An attorney will contact the insurance company and make sure that your vehicle either gets repaired or if it is totaled that you get a replacement vehicle. An attorney will also assist you in getting a rental vehicle and with your bodily injury claim. An attorney will also contact the other parties’ insurance company to make sure that they had coverage. They will guide you through the process to make sure that you are getting the medical treatment that you need and making sure that your medical bills are being paid.

You want to make sure that your medical bills are being paid because you do not want your credit to be negatively impacted. An attorney is going to be able to get you the fair compensation that you deserve from this accident. So make sure that you contact attorney who will help you through the process and make sure that you are treated fairly and equitably.

Please note that this is not legal advice, and we recommend that you consult an attorney such as our NBC4Law partner David Goldstein.