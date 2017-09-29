Local boy needs life-saving bone marrow transplant

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Finding out that your child and is sick and facing the fight of their life is a parent’s worst nightmare. For Zac Wagner’s family it is a reality.

He was diagnosed with a rare disease impacting his bone marrow. They are finding even in their darkest of days there is hope. It starts with the strength of a brave 9-year-old boy and the help from people like you.

Like a lot of young boys, Zac loves his friends, school, and staying active. “Very down to earth kid would help everybody, is friends with everyone at school. Loves baseball, shortstop and pitcher and has played baseball since he was 3 years old,” said his dad Jonathan. Zac was a pitcher and shortstop until a rare disease put him on the bench. “He was getting bruises and we thought he was just an active normal kid.”

While doctors work concerned Zac could have leukemia, tests for cancer came back negative. Instead, they found a rare and life threatening disease called Very Severe Aplastic Anemia.

“It’s devastating. It’s a parents worse nightmare. He went from healthy, normal to a life threatening disease and no one knows what caused it.”

The condition caused Zac to lose 90 percent of his bone marrow.

Zac needs a transplant, but without a perfect match in the family his family is left to wait for the right person. “I believe the numbers were 1 in 430 people have the potential to be a match,” said stepmom Becca Wagner. Learning the statistics and what the disease means has been a big part of her every day the past two months. She says finding the perfect match is difficult and there aren’t enough people registered as bone marrow donors.

Meanwhile, Zac has spent a lot of time in and out of the hospital with fevers. He works out as much as he can, plays with his sisters, and tries to stay positive. He has also received a lot of support along the way from his baseball team. This weekend there is an event in Canal Winchester where you can perform a quick and painless cotton swab test to see if you are a bone marrow match.

The event is located at Family Medicine & Pediatrics at Winchester Square at 6201 Gender Road from 9am until 12:30pm. According to medical professionals, “His best chance for a cure is a bone marrow transplant.

Like 70 percent of all patient’s, Zac does not have a matching donor in his family. A donor drive has been scheduled in Zac’s honor to increase the pool of donors in hope for a cure. A simple cheek swab is all that is determine if you could be a match for him or someone like him in need of a life-saving transplant. That’s why we are asking for your help!”