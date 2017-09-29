One person dead after north Columbus fire

Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Fire Chief Steve Martin has confirmed one person is dead after a single-family residence caught fire Friday morning.

Crews were called to the 1400 block of Republic Avenue just after 4:25am.

The male victim was found in his kitchen.

Investigators are on their way to the scene now to determine the cause of the fire.

Officials say one firefighter was injured in the incident and taken to the hospital. He was injured while breaking down the front door. He is expected to be OK.

