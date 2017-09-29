Parole officers’ union calls for more manpower, says caseloads unmanageable

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Reagan Tokes’ name brings back so many emotions for people in central Ohio.

Authorities say Brian Golsby robbed, raped, and killed the Ohio State University senior while wearing a GPS bracelet. Anthony Caldwell is heartbroken by what happened to Tokes.

“Situations like this are not always publicized the way that this tragic event was, but far too often this is the case in our community where violent offenders are re-offending and not being returned to incarceration,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell is the spokesperson for Service Employees International Union. It’s a union that all parole officers belong to in central Ohio.

NBC4 Investigates uncovered there are under 500 parole officers and more than 35,000 parolees in the state. Caldwell would like to see more officers hired because he said the caseloads are unmanageable.

“Many of our parole officers have to watch to and 300 parolees themselves. There’s a lot of specialized programs and task force that take parole officers out of that,” said Caldwell.

So it may look like each officer is watching an even number of parolees but Caldwell said that’s actually not the case. Caldwell met with state representative Kristin Boggs to suggest that there be legislation that would limit the number of high-risk offenders parole officers can supervise.

“One of the biggest limitations on parole officers right now is their ability to monitor offenders in real time. Officers are limited to a 40-hour work week and if it comes down to it being the end of the day and they can’t get special permission by their supervisor they can’t go out and arrest that offender until the next day,” said Caldwell.

Oftentimes Caldwell said parole officers will go out on a call, but will have to adjust their work hours the next day, which takes away from them monitoring someone else.