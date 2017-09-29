Police investigating after suspects fire guns into University District home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after 2 men reportedly fired guns into a home in the 200 block of 12th Avenue on Friday afternoon.

The men reportedly took bags out of the home, and then ran off after they saw people inside. Two people inside the house also ran off.

Police are on scene waiting for a search warrant. The house is a suspected stash house.

There is no clear description of the suspects.

