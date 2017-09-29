Puerto Rican Ohio State students ask campus to lend a hand after Hurricane Maria

COLUMBUS (WMCH) — Puerto Rican students on Ohio State’s campus were devastated by the news of Hurricane Maria destroying Puerto Rico. With family and friends still back on the island, they are asking central Ohioans to help those in need.

“I started crying, like, bawling when my mom called me and I couldn’t really talk and my mom was also crying. My dad was crying. It was very emotional,” said student Laura Tavera.

Ohio State freshman Laura Tavera remembers the day she spoke to her parents the day after Hurricane Maria. Her entire family is still in Puerto rice and dealing with the emotional and physical damage brought on by the devastating storm. Two days ago she heard from her grandparents

Because of stories like Tavera’s, the OSU Puerto Rican Student Association is teaming up with United for Puerto Rico to support those affected by the hurricane.

“The most important things right now since 97% of the island does not have any lights or power, we are hoping to get solar lights, also nonperishable food,” said Ggaduate student Liane Davila-Martin.

On Monday, October 2nd in the Ohio Union from 9 am to 5 pm, students will collect monetary donations and items to send back home to help the thousands of people in dire need.

PRSA will be collecting things such as nonperishable food, hygiene products, batteries, diapers, baby food, first-aid kits, laundry detergents, baby wipes, etc.

Click here to learn more on how you can make a monetary donation: cph.osu.edu