Puppy claws hole in sofa, hides inside to survive North Carolina house fire

APEX, NC (WNCN) — A puppy clawed a hole in a sofa and climbed inside the upholstery to escape a house fire in Apex, North Carolina Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a house fire call around 1:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of Glastonbury Road.

When the Fairview Fire Department arrived, they rescued a dog from the home but had trouble locating a puppy.

That puppy was later found unharmed inside the upholstery of a sofa.

The firefighters had even moved the sofa when they were working the fire and the dog didn’t make any noise.

Oxygen had to be used on the first dog that was rescued.

The home sustained serious damage from the fire.

