Recovering addicts celebrate progress, remember lost loved ones at Rally to Recovery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As thousands around Ohio continue to struggle with addiction, the addicts winning their battles continue to encourage each other in hopes of inspiring others.

On Friday, hundreds gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse for the 2017 Rally To Recovery, a casual meeting of recovering addicts, along with their family and friends and the loved of those who lost their battles with addiction.

Columbus resident Gary Perez spent 15 years battling addiction. He says it all started after he injured his leg at work and was prescribed pills to handle the pain. He says after nearly ten years abusing the pills, he moved on to heroin.

“I was dead basically,” the 35-year-old says. “I was a walking zombie.”

Perez says he spent many nights in abandoned houses and cars, spending any money he came across on his addiction.

“If it was a matter of eating or getting my drug of choice, I was going to get my drug of choice. There was no eating,” he went on, adding that he was 115 pounds at once during his addiction compared to 205 pounds now.

But he’s been clean 14 months. He’s received help from Healing Hearts Counseling out of Mansfield, among other means. Friday’s rally was just another reminder of how far he’s come.

“Life couldn’t be more amazing than what it is now.”