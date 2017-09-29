Six places to get a free coffee on National Coffee Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coffee lovers, rejoice: It’s National Coffee Day!

To celebrate, we found out where you can get a free or discounted cup o’ Joe today. Now, that’s how you start the weekend off right!

Cinnabon

Grab a free 12-ounce coffee with your cinnamon roll this morning at participating Cinnabon locations.

Duck Donuts

Stop by Duck Donuts on Friday and take advantage of their buy-one, get-one free deal! The offer is good for any size hot coffee of equal or lesser value. You must mention the National Coffee Day promotion to get the deal.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Grab yourself a doughnut and a discounted coffee this morning! You can get any medium hot coffee for just $0.66.

Einstein Bros Bagels

Not feeling like a doughnut? How about a bagel instead? Einstein Bros is gifing away a free medium brewed coffee with your purchase.

Krispy Kreme

As if the original glazed doughnut wasn’t enough to get you in line, Krispy Kreme is giving away a free cup of coffee and a doughnut today.

McDonald’s

If you love McCafe, you’re in luck! You can get a free McCafe Latte or Frappe when you download the My McCafe app, available for iOS and Android devices.

NBC4 is always looking for local deals to share in our Friday Freebies articles. If you have a promotion or discount you’d like to share, please email rgribble@wcmh.com.