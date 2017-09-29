Six places to get a free coffee on National Coffee Day

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coffee lovers, rejoice: It’s National Coffee Day!

To celebrate, we found out where you can get a free or discounted cup o’ Joe today. Now, that’s how you start the weekend off right!

Cinnabon

Grab a free 12-ounce coffee with your cinnamon roll this morning at participating Cinnabon locations.

Duck Donuts

Stop by Duck Donuts on Friday and take advantage of their buy-one, get-one free deal! The offer is good for any size hot coffee of equal or lesser value. You must mention the National Coffee Day promotion to get the deal.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Grab yourself a doughnut and a discounted coffee this morning! You can get any medium hot coffee for just $0.66.

Einstein Bros Bagels

Not feeling like a doughnut? How about a bagel instead? Einstein Bros is gifing away a free medium brewed coffee with your purchase.

Krispy Kreme

As if the original glazed doughnut wasn’t enough to get you in line, Krispy Kreme is giving away a free cup of coffee and a doughnut today.

McDonald’s

If you love McCafe, you’re in luck! You can get a free McCafe Latte or Frappe when you download the My McCafe app, available for iOS and Android devices.

NBC4 is always looking for local deals to share in our Friday Freebies articles. If you have a promotion or discount you’d like to share, please email rgribble@wcmh.com.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s