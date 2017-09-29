Texas man indicted on 2 counts of killing bald eagles

By Published:
(Photo: Associated Press)

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man has been indicted on two counts of killing bald eagles.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced Friday that 82-year-old Jackie Brister, of Bend, Texas, had been indicted by a Lampasas County grand jury on the counts related to a January incident.

Brister faces additional charges on allegations that he captured and killed other protected non-game birds including several types of vultures.

The charges stem from an investigation launched by game wardens in January when a bald eagle wounded by a rifle shot was reported near Bend. The eagle eventually died.

The misdemeanor citations for taking of non-game birds are punishable by fines between $25 and $500 each. Brister could also face civil restitution of more than $10,000 for each bird.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s