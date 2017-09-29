Will Oprah run against President Trump in 2020?

WKRG-TV Published:
FILE - In this April 18, 2017 file photo, Oprah Winfrey attends the premiere of HBO Films' "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" in New York. Winfrey is joining "60 Minutes" for its 50th anniversary year, with her first story due in a week. She will debut Sept. 24 reporting on a story about America's political divisions. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

(WKRG) — A tweet by Oprah Winfrey is sparking a ton of speculation over whether she might be considering a run for president.

The media mogul on Thursday tweeted a New York Post article calling her the “best hope” for Democrats in 2020.

In the article, writer John Podhoretz spoke highly of Winfrey’s performance as moderator in a political discussion with Michigan voters on “60 Minutes” Sunday.

Podhoretz writes, in part:

Listening, asking, speaking without judgment, trying to find common ground — it was a superb performance by Oprah, and I use the word “performance” advisedly. She was dazzling in exactly the way that Oprah could always be dazzling, finding a tone appropriate for the moment without being heavy-handed.

Back in March, a poll found that if Winfrey were to face Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential race, 47 percent of Americans would vote for Winfrey, while 40 percent said they would vote for Trump. The rest were not sure.

Public Policy Polling conducted the survey, which involved about 800 registered voters who responded either over the phone or online between March 10th and 12th.

