2 killed, 6 hurt in rollover crash in northeast Ohio

WOOSTER, OH (AP) — The state Highway Patrol says two people have been killed and six others injured after an SUV crashed and rolled over in northeast Ohio.

The patrol says the accident Friday night in Wayne County’s Wayne Township involved a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer that overturned after leaving the roadway.

The driver, 22-year-old Kristine Hutchison, of Wooster, and 16-year-old passenger Alex Collett, of Creston, were killed. The patrol says was ejected from the vehicle.

The patrol says three teens were seriously injured. Sixteen-year-old Kayla Edwards, of Wooster, and 15-year-old Lindsey Laney, of West Salem were taken to a children’s hospital in Akron. Fifteen-year-old Kayleigh Cabell, of Sterling, was flown to Akron Children’s Medical Center.

A 36-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy were treated for less serious injuries.

Only Hutchison and the 36-year-old woman were wearing seatbelts.

