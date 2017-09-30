Columbus Crew clinch playoff berth with 2-0 win over DC United

By Published:
COMMERCE CITY, CO - JUNE 03: Justin Meram #9 of the Columbus Crew SC kicks a shot on goal against the Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on June 3, 2017 in Commerce City, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Josh Williams and Justin Meram scored and the Columbus Crew clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot with a 2-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.

Williams opened the scoring in the 14th minute, finishing Federico Higuain’s corner with a header from the middle of the area. Meram scored in the 56th with a blast from the left corner of the 18-yard box that hit under the crossbar.

The Crew (15-12-5) improved their unbeaten streak to eight games and finished the night alone in fifth place in the East. With two games remaining, they have an outside chance to move up into the top four and host a knockout round match.

D.C. United fell to 9-18-5.

