Columbus Zoo welcomes 18-month-old addition to Manatee Coast

Courtesy: Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo has added a new addition to Manatee Coast!

18-month-old manatee, Aqua arrived at the Zoo late Friday evening. Agua and her mother were at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo after her mother was struck by a boat near Clearwater, Florida.

Agua’s mother died from her injuries in August. Agua started her rehab and Flordia and will continue here in Columbus and will eventually be released back into Florida waters.

Agua joined the other manatees in Manatee Coast, visible to the public, on Friday.

The zoo reports she’s already fitting in well with the other manatees.

Stubby has been acting as a surrogate mother and immediately welcomed Agua.

 

