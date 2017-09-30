Ex-Mount Union football player accused of raping 3 students

By Published:

ALLIANCE, OH (AP) — A former football player and current student at Ohio’s University of Mount Union has been charged with three counts of rape for what authorities say were sexual assaults of three female students.

Court records show 22-year-old Jordan Hargrove was arrested Thursday and is being held on a $250,000 bond. Records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

Hargrove was a wide receiver for the Division III national powerhouse in Alliance from 2013 to 2016 and was enrolled at the northeast Ohio school this fall.

WEWS-TV in Cleveland has reported that records allege the sexual assaults occurred at off-campus housing in September 2016, February 2017 and this month. Two of the women were 18; the third woman was 19.

Mount Union says in a statement it’s cooperating with police.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s