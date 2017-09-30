Federal judge denies requests to halt two Ohio executions

By Published:
FILE – (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — A federal judge has rejected requests from two condemned Ohio inmates to put a temporary stop to their upcoming executions.

Lawyers for both inmates argue the first drug in Ohio’s lethal injection process creates the risk that prisoners being put to death will suffer serious pain.

Federal judge Michael Merz ruled in August that current court decisions have upheld the use of the drug, the sedative midazolam, in executions.

Merz on Thursday cited that same ruling in denying the two inmates’ requests.

Death row inmate Alva Campbell is scheduled to die Nov. 15 for the death of 18-year-old Charles Dials 20 years ago after Campbell escaped from a court hearing.

Raymond Tibbetts is scheduled to die Feb. 13 in the fatal stabbing of a man in Cincinnati in 1997.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s