Friends remember Heather Campbell as strong, happy, spontaneous

COLUMBUS (WMCH) — Friends of Heather Campbell say that they hadn’t spoken to Heather and didn’t think anything of it, but had planned to see her at a friend’s birthday party Saturday Sept. 16.

When she didn’t show up to the party, one friend went to check on her. That’s when she found Heather and her boyfriend, Kyle Lafferty dead in Heather’s apartment.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Brianna Marselle, Heather’s close friend. “That’s the kind of stuff that you hear, but you don’t think it will happen to the people that you know and love.”

Heather Campbell’s friends are all leaning on each other in support after losing their dear friend.

Columbus police found 22-year-old Heather Campbell and 25-year-old Kyle Lafferty dead in their apartment. Investigators say Campbell was the victim in an apparent murder-suicide.

Her friends are now left with memories. Friday was the last time they saw Heather.

“She was definitely the type of person that when she walked into a room she captivated the whole room,” said friend, Elisabeth Bibbs.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a sad moment with Heather in our friendship,” said friend, Mallory Walter. “It is always something happy or something new that is going on with her life and she’s on this new adventure.”

That’s how friends say they want to remember Heather, for her spontaneous personality.

Last year the OSU psychology student enlisted in the navy as a nuclear machinist. She had recently moved back to Columbus this summer to finish her senior year at Ohio State.

“She is just like a super strong person. She is some that I genuinely do look up to,” said Marselle.

Heather’s friends say they plan to come together to honor Heather and the joy she brought to their lives.