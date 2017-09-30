Letter requesting internal investigation submitted following death of Heather Campbell

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Attorney for Joseph Bronczyk, father of Heather Campbell, an Ohio State University student killed in a murder-suicide, has made a formal request that Columbus Police begin an internal investigation to investigate the officers involved and to review protocols.

In a letter from attorneys addressed to Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs, Attorney Terry Gilbert said he is requesting that Jacobs launches “an investigation into the conduct of the officers who arrived at the apartment where the shooting occurred, and review current policies, procedures and training to prevent inadequate responses in the future.”

The bodies of Campbell and Kyle Lafferty were found 24 hours after a resident living above Campbell and Lafferty called police after hearing arguing and gunshots, but officers left the Taylor House apartment building after knocking on the door and calling for someone to answer.

Gilbert said in the letter that a detective with Columbus Police told him “some officers would have handled it differently.”

The letter also stated it’s unclear how long Campbell “laid in the kitchen conscious and mortally wounded” because the autopsy report has not been released.