Michigan mother could be jailed for not following judge’s order to vaccinate son

By Published:

DETROIT, MI (WCMH) — A Michigan mother could end up behind bars for not vaccinating her son after a disagreement with the child’s father turned into a court battle.

Rebecca Bedrow was ordered by an Oakland County judge to vaccinate her son and was told that if she didn’t do it within one week, she would be thrown in jail.

Bedrow, a mother of two, told WXYZ that parents should have the right to decide for themselves whether or not their children should be vaccinated based on their knowledge of vaccines and their children.

“I would rather sit behind bars for standing up for what I believe in than giving in to something I strongly don’t believe in,” Bedrow said.

Bedrow said she read numerous research papers and studies about vaccines and decided to space out and delay the vaccinations for her young children.

“It wasn’t until they started grouping them together that I backed off doing vaccines,” Bedrow said.

Bedrow decided a waiver would be the best route for her son, but the child’s father disagrees. Their conflict has turned into a court battle.

“I feel angry,” Bedrow, who is the primary caregiver for the child, said. “I feel backed into a corner. I feel like my rights as a parent have been taken away. Why automatically side with the father that wants the vaccines?”

The state of Michigan allows parents to obtain waivers for religious, personal and medical exemptions for parents who choose to delay or skip vaccinations.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s