More than 100 people take test that could save local 9-year-old’s life

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 100 people came out on Saturday morning to take one test that could help save 9-year-old Zac Wagner’s life.

It was a swab test that determines whether or not someone could be a match to donate bone marrow.

Becca Wagner, Zac’s stepmom, said Zac wasn’t able to make it to the drive because he wasn’t feeling good. He spent the day with his sisters but is in good spirits.

“It’s difficult it’s you know every day is new challenge but we look for the positives in everything and the amount of people who have reached out to us to give us those positive words and the kind gestures, it means the world to us,” said Wagner.

A community and friends who all came together on Saturday to help a 9-year-old boy in need.

“My son, my stepson Cameron is really good friends with Zac and they play football when we have family events, friend events and those boys are non-stop tears you know you can’t really help them at that time so of course we’re here doing whatever we can,” Kenda Blanton.

David Conley took the swab test and thought about what it would be like to be a parent faced with the same situation as the Wagner’s.

“I have three kids at home myself my oldest is nine, same age as Zac is, so just knowing that people in the community would come out and support me if I was in that same situation,” said Conley.

What would Conley say to someone thinking about whether or not they should see if they are a matching donor?

“I would just say put yourself in the same situation if you have children at home or family at home that needs this,” said Conley.

Michael Gabriel is another father who came to support Zac and said the whole process for the Dean test was painless.

“It was maybe, well I was strapped with the baby, but it was maybe 10 minutes to fill out paperwork and 20 seconds to do the swab, Gabriel said. “I can’t imagine what it would be for it to be your own child. I mean heck I get upset when my kids fall and bump their heads so I can’t imagine it but they’ve been strong through the whole thing. I mean 10 minutes of your time and it could possibly save somebody’s life, maybe not Zac’s but some other kids. It could be your kid.”

Wagner was overwhelmed by the turnout on Saturday. “I just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out to us and helped us in this time,” Wagner said.

The next drive will be held at The Ohio State University RPAC Center on October 6th from 11a.m. to 4p.m.

Be the Match Organization said that ages 18-44 have no cost to take the swab test. If someone does turn out to be a match the donor does not pay any medical expenses and if you ages 45-60 the processing fee is $100 tax-deductible.

43 people came out on Saturday within the first hour which Be the Match Organization says is a great turnout.