Motorcyclist dies in Logan County crash

By Published:

LOGAN CO., OH (WCMH) — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with another vehicle along State Route 292 in Logan County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol-Marysville Post says a black 2006 Harley Davidson driven by Raymond A. Bruhasen, 64, of Raymond Ohio was southeast on 292. A Chevrolet Suburban traveling west on County Road 2 failed to stop at the intersection and hit the motorcycle.

Bruhasen was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet lost control and overturned. He was treated for minor injuries. Two occupants of the Suburban were uninjured.

The Patrol says Bruhasen was not wearing a helmet. The driver of the Chevrolet was wearing his safety belt. His occupants were not.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s