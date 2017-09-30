Motorcyclist dies in Logan County crash

LOGAN CO., OH (WCMH) — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with another vehicle along State Route 292 in Logan County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol-Marysville Post says a black 2006 Harley Davidson driven by Raymond A. Bruhasen, 64, of Raymond Ohio was southeast on 292. A Chevrolet Suburban traveling west on County Road 2 failed to stop at the intersection and hit the motorcycle.

Bruhasen was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet lost control and overturned. He was treated for minor injuries. Two occupants of the Suburban were uninjured.

The Patrol says Bruhasen was not wearing a helmet. The driver of the Chevrolet was wearing his safety belt. His occupants were not.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected.