Ohio man expresses remorse for trying to help Islamic State

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — An Ohio man has written a letter to the judge overseeing his terrorism case expressing remorse for trying to help the Islamic State group.

Defendant Aaron Daniels pleaded guilty in July to a charge accusing him of trying to travel to Libya to join the group.

Authorities allege Daniels wired $250 to an Islamic State group operative in January 2016 and told an undercover informant he was interested in traveling to commit violence overseas.

Daniels was 20 years old when he taken into custody last November without having committed any terrorist acts.

Daniels sent federal Judge Edmund Sargus a handwritten letter this week regretting his association with “such an atrocious terrorist organization.”

He faces up to 20 years in prison. No sentencing date has been set. His attorney declined comment.

