One person in life-threatening condition after shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person is in life-threatening condition after the report of a shooting on the southeast side Saturday.

Police and EMS were called to the Livingston Market around 1:39pm.

Dispatchers will Columbus Police say one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition.

There’s no suspect information at this time.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.