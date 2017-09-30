One person killed after being struck by vehicle on I-70 east

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 70 on the west side.

It happened around 1:40am Saturday in a construction zone on I-70 east at Hilliard-Rome Road. According to Columbus Police, one person was struck by a vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at 2:16am.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed between State Route 142 and Hilliard-Rome Road. Drivers should use an alternate route.

Police did not say how long the interstate will be closed. The accident remains under investigation.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.