Safety notice issued after robbery on Ohio State campus

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University Police have issued a safety notice for students after a robbery on campus.

According to OSU Police, a student reported that four unknown men stole cash from his backpack in the area of the basketball courts near RPAC around 11pm Friday night. When the student realized what was happening, he confronted the men, who then threatened him before fleeing toward the parking lot for Ohio Stadium. The student was not injured.

Police do not have detailed descriptions of the suspects.

The robbery remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery are asked to call the OSU Police at 614-292-2121.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s