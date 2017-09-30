Safety notice issued after robbery on Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University Police have issued a safety notice for students after a robbery on campus.

According to OSU Police, a student reported that four unknown men stole cash from his backpack in the area of the basketball courts near RPAC around 11pm Friday night. When the student realized what was happening, he confronted the men, who then threatened him before fleeing toward the parking lot for Ohio Stadium. The student was not injured.

Police do not have detailed descriptions of the suspects.

The robbery remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery are asked to call the OSU Police at 614-292-2121.