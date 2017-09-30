Suspected serial bank robber arrested in Franklin County

FRANKLIN CO., OH (WCMH) — The suspect in a series of central Ohio bank robberies has been arrested.

According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Shane Harley Caven, 21, was arrested in Franklin County after a lengthy investigation with the FBI and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office as well as other central Ohio agencies.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office said Caven robbed the Hocking Valley Bank in The Plains, near Athens, on Sept. 13. He has been charged with robbery for this incident and is currently in the Franklin County Jail.

Caven was also linked to several other bank robberies on the same day in Circleville, Lancaster and South Bloomfield.  It is unclear if he has been charged for the other robberies.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office said that charges are pending for an accomplice, whose name the sheriff’s office has not released at this time.

