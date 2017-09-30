U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Travon Allison

Allison is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Allison is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Joshua Hammond

Hammond is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for possession of drugs.

Hammond is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

James Pyles

Pyles is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for burglary.

Pyles is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Lewis Rowe

Rowe is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Rowe is described as a black male, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.