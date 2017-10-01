American Legion Post in Columbus no longer showing NFL games

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A sign in front of the American Legion Post 532 reads “No NFL here.”

In a Facebook post, it says in part “In respect for every veteran who wore the uniform and took the oath to defend the United States of America… NFL Football will no longer be shown at American Legion Post 532, effectively immediately.”

The post goes onto say “Respect the flag you earned your money under.”

Many teams in the NFL have collectively taken a knee in protest before recent games.

Others have locked arms, or kneeled before the national anthem.