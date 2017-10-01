Hundreds gather in downtown Columbus to honor fallen firefighters

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Sunday at Battelle Riverfront Park, hundreds of people met to honor Columbus Firefighters who have answered their last alarm.

The Columbus Division of Fire Firefighter Memorial Service recognizes the brave men and women who never thought twice about running into the buildings everyone else was running from.

“What we honor is the 19 men who died over the past year who spent over 600 years serving combined the citizens of Columbus. We feel that they set the legacy for us, they set the example and this is our way to show them we respect them and they won’t be forgotten,” said Columbus Fire Chief Kevin O’Connor.

Chief O’Connor said the fallen firefighters put their lives on the line even after the fires were put out.

“They took home hazards with them, whether it was the chemicals they breathed in at the fire, the exposures they had, the exertion… they probably died earlier then they needed to die because of the service they gave,” he said.

Retired firefighter Robert Peters came to honor the dead.

The Columbus Fire Department honored the following firefighters Sunday.

“I’m getting a little emotional, but anyways, it’s something I did for 30 years so I know what they went through and just appreciate their sacrifice,” he said.

Ronald Allen Battalion Chief
Dates of service: 9/58 to 1/88
Departed: 1/22/2017
Kevin Bahl Firefighter
Dates of service: 4/95 to 12/13
Departed: 1/20/2017
Vincent Bruzzese Firefighter
Dates of service: 1/71 to 6/96
Departed: 7/4/2017 

Wayne Daniels Firefighter

Dates of service: 3/62 to 2/88
Departed: 4/3/2017
Brian Evans Firefighter
Dates of service: 2/85 to 4/17
Departed: 4/2/2017
James Getreu Captain
Dates of service: 6/53 to 7/91
Departed: 6/9/2017 
Harold Hart Firefighter
Dates of service: 1/48 to 4/74
Departed: 3/23/2017 
William Hennosy Captain
Dates of service: 8/50 to 6/82
Departed: 8/8/2017 
Robert Jackson Battalion Chief
Dates of service: 10/73 to 5/11
Departed: 5/24/2017 
John McFadden III Firefighter
Dates of service: 9/80 to 5/14
Departed: 8/11/2017 
Frank Merz Captain
Dates of service: 3/53 to 7/80
Departed: 1/17/2017
Eddie Murrey Firefighter
Dates of service: 3/62 to 1/85
Departed: 11/1/2016
Theodore Porter Captain
Dates of service: 7/64 to 2/98
Departed: 3/22/2017
Edward Price Firefighter
Dates of service: 11/65 to 9/76
Departed: 6/3/2017
Robert Scheibeck Lieutenant
Dates of service: 8/60 to 3/97
Departed: 12/3/2016
Raymond Scott Lieutenant
Dates of service: 10/71 to 3/87
Departed: 3/5/2017
Stuart Tudor Lieutenant
Dates of service: 8/91 to 9/16
Departed: 10/20/2016

