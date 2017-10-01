Motorcyclist dead after head-on crash in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY CO., OH (WCMH) — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck Sunday.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Kingston Pike north of Gay Dreisbach Road around 12:08 after a motorist called 911 about a motorcycle crash.

According to a release from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old David White Jr. was going northbound on Kingston Pike on a motorcycle and failed to negotiate a curve.

He traveled left of center, striking a pickup truck head-on.

The release states that the driver of the pickup, 31-year-old Jessica Neely, tried to avoid the crash by swerving off the right side of the road.

White was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

There were no other injuries reported.