Motorcyclist dead after head-on crash in Pickaway County

By Published:

PICKAWAY CO., OH (WCMH) — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck Sunday.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Kingston Pike north of Gay Dreisbach Road around 12:08 after a motorist called 911 about a motorcycle crash.

According to a release from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old David White Jr. was going northbound on Kingston Pike on a motorcycle and failed to negotiate a curve.

He traveled left of center, striking a pickup truck head-on.

The release states that the driver of the pickup, 31-year-old Jessica Neely, tried to avoid the crash by swerving off the right side of the road.

White was pronounced dead at the scene.  He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

There were no other injuries reported.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s