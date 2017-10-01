One in life-threatening condition after crash involving vehicle, cyclist

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person is in life-threatening condition after a crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist.

Police were called to the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and South Yearling Road around 7:24pm.

Dispatchers with Columbus Police say one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition.

East Livingston Ave. is closed between Striebel Road and Livingston Court while police investigate.

