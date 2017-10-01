Reward offered for information about theft from multiple locations in Newark

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — The Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in thefts from multiple locations in the Newark area.

Newark Police reports that on September 1, suspects stole six plaques, three were from the Thomas J. Evans Foundation and three were taken from the bike trail near Ohio 16 and Country Club Drive.

Between August 13 and 14 suspects stole bases and poles to 20 small tables at The Works courtyard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Licking County Crime Stoppers.