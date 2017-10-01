Robbers tell customers to “be cool” as they rob pharmacy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two men are still on the run after swiping several bottles of drugs from a southern Columbus pharmacy.

Surveillance cameras caught the two unidentified men entering the CVS Pharmacy at 1500 Lockbourne Road just before 1pm on Sept. 5. They walked straight to the pharmacy area.

One of the men leaped over the pharmacy counter and stole three bottles of Promethazine sitting on a shelf. The second suspect stood at the counter and told other customers to “be cool” as they watched.

With his green backpack full of drugs, the men ran from the store. Investigators did not have any vehicle description and it’s unclear if they had a firearm.

Both suspects are described as black men in their early-to-mid 20s with a medium complexion, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and between 120 and 160 pounds with thin to medium build. The man who hopped the counter wore wire-framed glasses, a gray hoodie, a dark baseball cap, dark sweatpants with white stripes down the side and white athletic shoes. The second man wore a dark baseball cap, a gray and white hoodie, tan pants and black and white tennis shoes.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.