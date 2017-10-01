Sheriff’s Office: Body recovered in canal in Fairfield County

By Published: Updated:

FAIRFIELD CO., OH (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was recovered from a canal near Buckeye Lake Sunday.

A juvenile spotted the body and told an adult, who called 911 around 12:22pm.

A dive team recovered a male body that appears to be a man in his 20s in a canal near Lancaster Street in Fairfield Co.

Deputies on scene tell NBC4 they aren’t considering the incident suspicious at this time but will continue to investigate.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s