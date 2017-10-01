Sheriff’s Office: Body recovered in canal in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD CO., OH (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was recovered from a canal near Buckeye Lake Sunday.

A juvenile spotted the body and told an adult, who called 911 around 12:22pm.

A dive team recovered a male body that appears to be a man in his 20s in a canal near Lancaster Street in Fairfield Co.

Deputies on scene tell NBC4 they aren’t considering the incident suspicious at this time but will continue to investigate.

