Superheroes gather to fight pediatric cancer on Columbus Commons

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Sunday, the first Superheroes Unite! event took place at the Commons in downtown Columbus. It’s a fundraiser for Curesearch, which is dedicated to research for pediatric cancer. The event included a one-mile walk and dozens of superheroes.

The event is called Superheroes Unite! to represent the courage to put on a cape and be a superhero, and that’s exactly what 7-year-old Trey Nida did.

“I was two when I had cancer,” says Nida.

His mother tells NBC 4’s Elyse Chengery about his diagnosis.

“So Trey was 20 months old when he was diagnosed with a soft tissue tumor called rhabdomyosarcoma, it was in his bladder. He had a blood clot in his diaper and that led to going to the pediatrician they eventually ordered an ultrasound and then that’s how they found it and he underwent 10 months of chemo and radiation,” Cassie Nida says.

It’s been 4 1/2 years since Trey’s diagnosis.

“It was a stressful time, my daughter was only two months old at the time ,but this little guy did amazing. He did great with treatment, had really no complications, so we were really fortunate,” says his mother.

The Nida family is from Lorain, Ohio but made it to Columbus on Sunday to support Curesearch.

“A great organization that gives grants to researchers trying to look into new treatments for childhood cancer. It’s an amazingly important because unfortunately kids do not have great access to new treatments just because childhood cancer is determined as rare,” Cassie Nida.

An MC for the event passed out balloons to anyone who knows someone who lost the battle to cancer saying, “Thousands of other children lost to cancer we would like to observe a moment of silence these superheroes will forever be left in our hearts we will not give up until we make sure every super hero has a chance to lead a long and healthy life.”

Trey’s mother says after the 5-year mark Trey will be cured and as of now still goes to the hospital for follow up appointments every 6 months and that he does pretty well ever since they were able to get him numbing cream for his shots. Trey agrees, saying, “I was very bad with my shots until my parents got me the cream.”

This 7-year old boy is as tough as a superhero.

Cassie says in March of 2018, Trey will be cancer-free for five years.

To learn more about Superhero Unite! events and Curesearch – http://www.curesearchevents.org/site/TR?sid=1011&type=fr_informational&pg=informational&fr_id=1511