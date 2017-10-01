Woman struck, killed by semi-truck in Coshocton County

By Published:

COSHOCTON CO., (WCMH) — A woman is dead after being struck by a semi-truck, according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the area of State Route 16 near South Whitewoman Street around 8:11pm Sunday.

Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a woman in the westbound lane of State Route 16.

After further investigation, deputies determined the woman was struck by a semi-truck traveling westbound.

The names of the driver involved and the deceased are being withheld while police attempt to contact the families.

The accident remains under investigation.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s