Woman struck, killed by semi-truck in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON CO., (WCMH) — A woman is dead after being struck by a semi-truck, according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the area of State Route 16 near South Whitewoman Street around 8:11pm Sunday.

Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a woman in the westbound lane of State Route 16.

After further investigation, deputies determined the woman was struck by a semi-truck traveling westbound.

The names of the driver involved and the deceased are being withheld while police attempt to contact the families.

The accident remains under investigation.