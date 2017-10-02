Better Call Jackson: Bexley mail problems

BEXLEY, OH (WCMH) — Neither snow nor rain no heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds: That’s not the official slogan of the US postal service but for generations it’s been a standard it’s tried to live up to.

Some people who live in Bexley say, regardless of weather conditions, their mail delivery is never consistent.

Complaints range from opened packages arriving in the mail, to letters scattered across the lawns. It’s gotten to the point, some people have started a Facebook page called, “Fix The Bexley Post Office.”

“Federal employee or not, you’re expected to treat people with respect”, says David Martin of Bexley.

Martin says it was the Postal Service that advised residents not to leave mail in the boxes in front of the Bexley Post Office, because they were aware of a theft problem and cameras are not on the boxes in front of the post office. One woman says she doubled checked a hold mail order for her home, but when she came back seven days later mail was spilling out of her mail box on to her porch.

With little results, the residents turned Better Call Jackson.

I spoke with an administrator in the postal service and was told, it’s all about registered complaints. If you have any issue with your mail service you should call 1-800-275-8777 or go online at USPS.com.