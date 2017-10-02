CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Domestic violence suspect assaults, spits on CPD officer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has released body cam footage of a domestic violence suspect who assaulted a police officer.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of East 17th Avenue around 7:13pm Sunday on a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found out that the accident was the result of a domestic incident between Allen Edwards, 35, and his child’s mother.

Police say Edwards assaulted the mother inside a home on East 17th Avenue. The woman attempted to run outside to get away from Edwards, but she was struck by a motorcycle.

Officers placed Edwards under arrest for domestic violence and assault. Police say Edwards became physically and verbally combative and bit an officer in the leg as he was being placed in the police wagon. Once Edwards was inside the wagon, he began banging his head against the side of the vehicle.

Officers decided to place a spit hood on Edwards because of his behavior, but on the way to Franklin County Jail, Edwards managed to spit through the hood and struck an officer in the face.

Police say Edwards also assaulted numerous deputies inside the jail.

All of the incidents were caught on body camera. In the video, Edwards is heard telling officers to “mace me” and “pull your guns out.”

Edwards now is now charged with domestic violence, assault, possession of marijuana and two counts of felony assault on a police officer.