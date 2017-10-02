CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Domestic violence suspect assaults, spits on CPD officer

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has released body cam footage of a domestic violence suspect who assaulted a police officer.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of East 17th Avenue around 7:13pm Sunday on a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found out that the accident was the result of a domestic incident between Allen Edwards, 35, and his child’s mother.

Police say Edwards assaulted the mother inside a home on East 17th Avenue. The woman attempted to run outside to get away from Edwards, but she was struck by a motorcycle.

Officers placed Edwards under arrest for domestic violence and assault. Police say Edwards became physically and verbally combative and bit an officer in the leg as he was being placed in the police wagon. Once Edwards was inside the wagon, he began banging his head against the side of the vehicle.

Officers decided to place a spit hood on Edwards because of his behavior, but on the way to Franklin County Jail, Edwards managed to spit through the hood and struck an officer in the face.

Police say Edwards also assaulted numerous deputies inside the jail.

All of the incidents were caught on body camera. In the video, Edwards is heard telling officers to “mace me” and “pull your guns out.”

Edwards now is now charged with domestic violence, assault, possession of marijuana and two counts of felony assault on a police officer.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s