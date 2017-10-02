Celebrities and musicians share condolences after Las Vegas shooting

Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (WCMH) — Celebrities and musicians began tweeting out their condolences shortly after the news of the mass shooting in Las Vegas was announced.

“Can for today we put aside ethnicities,political- social differences just be Americans united in respect for those slaughtered in Las Vegas.” — Charlie Daniels.

“Love and prayers to my family and friends in Las Vegas on this terrible morning.” — Jimmy Kimmel.

“I can’t believe what’s happened. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this horrible tragedy in our second home Las Vegas.” — The Chainsmokers.

“My heart is with the victims, friends and families that have experienced devastating tragedy in Las Vegas.” — Tyra Banks.

God bless those killed or hurt in Las Vegas. I cannot bear it. It’s just too upsetting.” — Boy George.

“Such sad news out of Las Vegas. What is wrong with people?” — William Shatner.

“Sending so many prayers to the victims that were affected by this tragedy in Las Vegas. My heart goes out to you all. #PrayingforVegasKevin Hart.

“Woke up to the most devastating news about Las Vegas. I’m praying for everyone in Las Vegas!” Kim Kardashian West.

“I can’t believe what just happened in Las Vegas! What is our world coming to?! My prayers go out to the victims & their families.” — Paris Hilton

“A dreadful shooting incident took place tonight in Vegas. All of us with the P&T show are healthy and unharmed.” Teller.

“This world is sick.” Kane Brown.

“Praying for everyone at Route 91. That crowd was one of the best I’ve played for all year. This news is devastating. My camp is home & safe.” — Lauren Alaina.

“Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray.” — Jake Owen

Hearts out to Vegas. Route 91 concert, stage I played two nights ago. Musicians, fans, workers, you are all in our prayers right now..” — Lee Brice

My God I can’t even believe what I’m watching at Route 91.” — Jackie Lee

“Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We’re safe. Love you guys.” Luke Combs.

“Prayers to everyone at @Route91Harvest in Las Vegas. We are ok, had literally just left for the airport. What is wrong with this world!!” — Dylan Scott.

“Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them.” — Carrie Underwood.

“Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival. There are no words right now that suffice.” — Brad Paisley.

“Words can’t begin explain my sadness. My family and I are praying for the victims of this tragedy. Truly heartbroken.” — Luke Bryan.

Pray for Vegas!!  What the hell is going on people!?!? My prayers sent to the heavens above for all the families .” — LeBron James.

 

 

 

