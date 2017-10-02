Central Ohio woman describes chaotic scene during Las Vegas mass shooting

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Central Ohio woman in Las Vegas for a girls’ trip was struck with fear when a gunman opened fire on a concert venue, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds more.

Kelly Galigher-Dunlap, from Frazeysburg, Ohio says she heard popping noises walking down the Las Vegas strip with two of her friend’s on their way back to their hotel after enjoying dinner.

“I thought well is that fireworks?” Said Galigher-Dunlap

Unaware at first, that less than a mile away a gunman had opened fire on crowd of people.

“I seen two men screaming and running,” said Galigher-Dunlap. “I started to get very alert trying to figure out what was going on. And then a girl ran by us saying there is a shooter on the strip.”

As soon as she heard that, Galigher-Dunlap says she ran straight to her hotel room for safety.  Outside her window at Excalibur hotel, she watched as the tragedy unfolded.

“You see the Mandalay Bay. And right over here to the left the black square over here is the concert venue. People were running. I bet there were hundred cop cars and tons of ambulances. People in ambulances taking the sick and wounded to the hospital. I just pray for the families and the people that were injured.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s