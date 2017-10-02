Central Ohio woman describes chaotic scene during Las Vegas mass shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Central Ohio woman in Las Vegas for a girls’ trip was struck with fear when a gunman opened fire on a concert venue, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds more.

Kelly Galigher-Dunlap, from Frazeysburg, Ohio says she heard popping noises walking down the Las Vegas strip with two of her friend’s on their way back to their hotel after enjoying dinner.

“I thought well is that fireworks?” Said Galigher-Dunlap

Unaware at first, that less than a mile away a gunman had opened fire on crowd of people.

“I seen two men screaming and running,” said Galigher-Dunlap. “I started to get very alert trying to figure out what was going on. And then a girl ran by us saying there is a shooter on the strip.”

As soon as she heard that, Galigher-Dunlap says she ran straight to her hotel room for safety. Outside her window at Excalibur hotel, she watched as the tragedy unfolded.

“You see the Mandalay Bay. And right over here to the left the black square over here is the concert venue. People were running. I bet there were hundred cop cars and tons of ambulances. People in ambulances taking the sick and wounded to the hospital. I just pray for the families and the people that were injured.”