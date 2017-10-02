Franklin Co. Prosecutor to announce more charges in Judy Malinowski case

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says he’ll announce more charges in the death of Judy Malinowski, nearly two years after she was set on fire by Michael Slager in 2015.

Malinowski, 33, was horrifically burned by her ex-boyfriend, Slager, in August 2015 outside of a Gahanna gas station.

Slager is serving a 10-year sentence for the attack, but in July Ohio passed Judy’s Law, which increases penalties when an accelerant is used to disfigure a person.

The law extends the sentence by six years for cases like hers where an accelerant like gas is used.

