Hamilton Local School District superintendent on administrative leave following drug arrest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The superintendent of a Central Ohio school district was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested on drug charges over the weekend.

According to court documents, Columbus Police arrested William Morrison, superintendent of Hamilton Local Schools, on Friday after finding a crack pipe and a suspected crack rock in his car.

The affidavit states that uniformed officers on bicycle patrol came upon Morrison’s car partially blocking an alley south of Sullivant Avenue and west of South Hague Avenue. The officers knew the area as one rife with prostitution and drugs, and suspected the owner of the car to be participating in one of those activities.

Columbus Police Officer Michael Shannon approached the door and asked Morrison for permission to conduct a search. Morrison agreed and stepped out of the vehicle. As the car door swung open, Ofc. Shannon saw a charred glass crack pipe stuffed with “chore boy” filter in the interior door handle. Ofc. Shannon also saw a crack rock next to the pipe and an ink pen tube.

The Hamilton Local School District Board of Education called a special meeting for Sunday after learning of Morrison’s arrest. The school board voted unanimously to place Morrison on paid administrative leave.

The school board released a statement addressing the incident:

“We address these matters swiftly and directly, and we will take final action once the legal system has made a determination on the charges facing Mr. Morrison. State law affords him the right to due process, which is why we have placed him on administrative leave at this time. “

The school board named assistant superintendent Mark Tyler as interim superintendent. The district says operations will continue as normal and there will be no noticeable changes to day-to-day processes.

Morrison pleaded guilty on Monday to misdemeanor possession charges. He will spend four days in jail, pay a fine and be on probation for one year.