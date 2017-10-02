Las Vegas police release number to check on loved ones after shooting

LAS VEGAS (WCMH/AP) — Police in Las Vegas have released a phone number for people to call to check on loved ones who may have been affected by the shooting.

Las Vegas police are asking people to call 1-866-535-5654 in order to check on loved ones who were in the area when the shooting happened.

Facebook has also activated their safety check for people to let friends and family know they are safe.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 other victims were taken to hospitals, and investigators spent Monday morning combing the debris-strewn concert site along the iconic Vegas Strip.

The gunman was identified as Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada. He had checked into the hotel room on Thursday, authorities said.

The gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities say Paddock killed himself after the shooting. Police have not yet determined a motive.