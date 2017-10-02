Las Vegas shooting leaves GOP-backed gun bills in limbo

Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas has left Republican-backed bills to loosen gun rules in limbo.

Before the shooting that killed at least 58 people, House GOP leaders had been moving forward with legislation to ease regulations on gun silencers and allow those with concealed-carry permits to take their weapons to other states.

Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina sponsored the silencer bill, saying it would help hunters protect their hearing.

Democrats scoffed, noting that the bill also would allow more armor-piercing ammunition. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi invoked the shooting of Majority Whip Steve Scalise to oppose the bill last week, saying “if you can hear (a gunshot) you can run” away.

Pelosi on Monday asked Speaker Paul Ryan to create a select committee on gun violence.

