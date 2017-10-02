New app seeks to help opioid addicts, those in recovery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With the number of people addicted to opioids and the rate of overdose deaths Franklin County, the Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board is pushing towards a new tool that is meant to help addicts and those currently in recovery.

ADAMH introduced a new app called Ascent on Monday. It provides free peer support and Vincent Sabino, a drug and alcohol clinical manager, said it will save lives.

“This little red button it’s called the beacon button. If I hit this button, I will be I will be placed in contact with a peer supporter within seconds,” Sabino explained.

The app could have a huge impact, because it can be used 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Treatment and services aren’t open 24 hours a day,” Sabino said. “When treatment professionals are not available, people do struggle.”

Sabino said when an addict uses the beacon button a peer is on the other end of the line who’s been in those shoes. The app also provides other resources that can help.

“Here they have podcasts and information videos,” Sabino said. “This will list out all the places here in Franklin County that could be a resource.”

He said $108,000 is invested in this project. The app itself is free for users, thanks to contributions from the Columbus Foundation.

“They put this idea together to have a technological, innovative response to treat this opioid addiction,” Sabino said.

There’s only one way to get the app, you have to be invited to be a part of the recovery process. ADAMH staff members will contact you and get your information. Once they have the information, they will send you a link to the live app.

“This is going to save lives,” Sabino said.

More than 200 people in active recovery will be able to use the app starting Oct. 16.