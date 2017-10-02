One injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a shooting in north Columbus.

Police say the shooting happened around 11pm near the intersection of East 11th Avenue and North 4th Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in an unknown condition.

No further information was immediately available.

