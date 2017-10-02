Pres. Trump tweets condolences to Las Vegas shooting victims

By Published:
(AP Photo)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is extending condolences to the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas and their families.

In a tweet Monday, Trump offered “My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was “briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas.”

Sanders said that “we are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers.”

A gunman’s attack on the Sunday night country music concert killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200.

